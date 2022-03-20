XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Position Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

