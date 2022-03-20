Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YRI. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$39,505.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$871,740.48. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$866,578.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97. Insiders have sold a total of 332,331 shares of company stock worth $1,997,880 in the last three months.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$7.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.