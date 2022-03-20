yearn.finance II (YFII) Price Hits $1,054.18

yearn.finance II (YFII) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, yearn.finance II has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be bought for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00035337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00106226 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

YFII is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.