Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.27 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $80,842.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.92 or 0.06927544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,278.67 or 0.99988815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00040644 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

