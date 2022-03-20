Yield Protocol Trading Up 8.1% This Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $425,062.07 and $77,014.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

