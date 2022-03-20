yieldwatch (WATCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. yieldwatch has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $36,361.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.38 or 0.06947054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,348.87 or 1.00074978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040855 BTC.

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,850,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

