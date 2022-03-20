Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) will post ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.64). ALX Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 148.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,695. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $810 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 86.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 35.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 104,040.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

