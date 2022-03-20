Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

