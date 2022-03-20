Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Clarivate posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.85. 10,416,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,153,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,157,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,309,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3,384.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,688,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,477,000 after buying an additional 6,496,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after buying an additional 5,712,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

