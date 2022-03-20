Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,135,000 after buying an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

