Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,579,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,640,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $253.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

