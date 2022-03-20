Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Nuvation Bio reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUVB. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE NUVB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

