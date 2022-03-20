Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.44 Million

Equities analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) to post $25.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.45 million and the lowest is $25.43 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $19.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $104.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.27 million to $105.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $116.09 million, with estimates ranging from $110.14 million to $122.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 376,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 203,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPVG stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

