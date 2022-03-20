Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.47. W. R. Berkley posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $101,019,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.00. 1,360,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,113. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $96.46.

W. R. Berkley shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.