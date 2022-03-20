Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Aramark reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. 1,287,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,486. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

About Aramark (Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.