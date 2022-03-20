Zacks: Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Post $0.98 EPS

Brokerages predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.95. Helios Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.29 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.