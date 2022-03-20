Zacks: Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.40. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Business Machines.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.
Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Business Machines (IBM)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.