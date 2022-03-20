Zacks: Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.40. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.