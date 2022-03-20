Zacks: Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $888.11 Million

Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will post $888.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $800.00 million. Novavax reported sales of $447.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $82.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax has a 52-week low of $65.82 and a 52-week high of $277.80.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

