Zacks: Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) will report $230.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.46 million. Sotera Health posted sales of $212.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 664,248 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after purchasing an additional 532,903 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Sotera Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after acquiring an additional 199,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

