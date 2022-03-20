Zacks: Analysts Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $36.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.32 million to $38.40 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $37.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $144.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.91 million to $154.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $157.52 million, with estimates ranging from $148.74 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of research firms have commented on TRTX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NYSE TRTX opened at $11.70 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $903.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 852,831 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 263,601 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $2,254,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

