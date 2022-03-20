Zacks: Analysts Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Univest Financial posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVSP opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $822.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.03. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

