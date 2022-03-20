Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.78 Million

Analysts expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will report $79.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.36 million. Certara reported sales of $66.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $355.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $357.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $409.37 million, with estimates ranging from $403.64 million to $419.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

CERT stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. Certara has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -263.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,805,711. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 63.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 181,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Certara by 425.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Certara by 52.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

