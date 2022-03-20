Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Fastly reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,785 shares of company stock worth $1,019,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. Fastly has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

