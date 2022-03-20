Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Flex posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Flex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,848,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,957,000 after buying an additional 259,844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Flex by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after buying an additional 1,414,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,927,000 after buying an additional 2,124,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Flex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,683,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after buying an additional 326,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. 3,221,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,938. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. Flex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

