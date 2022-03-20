Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post $6.76 EPS

Brokerages expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $6.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.16. Humana posted earnings of $7.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $24.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.01 to $24.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $27.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.41 to $31.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

NYSE HUM opened at $440.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,554,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Humana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

