Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will post $194.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.20 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $194.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $892.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $910.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $992.96 million, with estimates ranging from $971.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

KTOS opened at $20.01 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.50 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $223,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.