Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MakeMyTrip’s earnings. MakeMyTrip posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MakeMyTrip.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

MMYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

MMYT stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. 338,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,410. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $37.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the period. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

