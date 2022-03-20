Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,759. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,979,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 581,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

