Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the highest is ($1.21). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full-year earnings of ($6.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($4.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($3.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 92.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,676,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up 3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 45.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,770,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,161,928. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 59.64. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of 33.46 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

