Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) will report sales of $72.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.78 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $58.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $335.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.50 million to $355.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $330.51 million, with estimates ranging from $275.07 million to $363.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.