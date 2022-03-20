Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) to announce $15.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.17 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $13.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $52.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.24 million to $53.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

SLP opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.