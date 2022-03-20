Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) to report $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $8.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,451 shares of company stock worth $1,529,723. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

