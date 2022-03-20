Zacks: Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will post $13.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.55 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $60.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 billion to $60.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $58.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $159.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $159.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,087,000 after acquiring an additional 39,859 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

