Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.64. Celanese posted earnings per share of $3.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $15.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $16.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $16.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

CE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

