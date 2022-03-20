Zacks: Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAYGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,857,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.