Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Evolus posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 315.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evolus by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

