Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to announce $8.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 million to $11.53 million. Merus reported sales of $8.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $36.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.35 million to $51.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $61.15 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $128.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merus.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 4,040.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

