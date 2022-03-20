Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post $0.56 EPS

Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCOGet Rating) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 756,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

