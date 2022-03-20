Zacks: Brokerages Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

QNST stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. 463,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,917. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.51 million, a P/E ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,265,000 after purchasing an additional 463,940 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

