Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Tops $0.0004

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $383,776.60 and $1,446.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.92 or 0.06945777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,787.84 or 0.99933541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00040434 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,157,990,086 coins and its circulating supply is 965,595,487 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

