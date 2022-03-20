Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.44 and the lowest is $3.79. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $4.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $19.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.48 to $19.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.41 to $22.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $17.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.18. 918,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,067. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $453.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.29. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $375.63 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.