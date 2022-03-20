Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $437.18 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $375.63 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

