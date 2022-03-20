Zel Price Hits $0.15 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.00416082 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00095949 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00099549 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004072 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000696 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.