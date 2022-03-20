ZENZO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $386.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $367,039.05 and approximately $386.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00209980 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022476 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00391481 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

