ZEON (ZEON) Price Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $29.72 million and $602,999.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

