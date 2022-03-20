Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Achieves $190,421.76

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Zero has a total market cap of $190,421.76 and $45.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 55.4% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.53 or 0.00418395 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00079054 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00097643 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000632 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,197,978 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

