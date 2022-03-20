Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0432 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $541.96 million and $47.94 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00284546 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004036 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.78 or 0.01186071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003210 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,835,187,885 coins and its circulating supply is 12,543,720,732 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars.

