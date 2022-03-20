ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $8.70 million and $61,021.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.20 or 0.06895251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,472.52 or 1.00050355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040908 BTC.

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 120,077,384 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

