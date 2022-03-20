Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) vs. Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Financial Review

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.5% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.17 -$100,000.00 ($0.06) -33.33 Zynex $130.30 million 1.70 $17.10 million $0.44 13.16

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -8.58% -19.38% -10.77% Zynex 13.13% 29.01% 20.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Precision Optics and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zynex has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 157.35%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Summary

Zynex beats Precision Optics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Optics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

Zynex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

