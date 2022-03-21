$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. GreenSky reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in GreenSky by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 4,143,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,328. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

About GreenSky (Get Rating)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.